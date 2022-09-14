Kelly was acquitted of attempting to obstruct an earlier investigation into his abuse and also found not guilty of receiving child sexual abuse imagery and conspiring to receive such imagery as part of an alleged scheme to get back missing videotapes.

RadarOnline.com can confirm that Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown were tried alongside the scandal-plagued performer and were acquitted on the charges against them.

"It had to be the way R. Kelly wanted," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeannice Appenteng said to the court on Tuesday. "And, ladies and gentlemen, what R. Kelly wanted was to have sex with young girls."