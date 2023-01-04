Accused Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger's Lawyer Sends Defense Investigators To Murder House
The defense team representing the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students is working overtime. Investigators hired by Bryan Kohberger's legal representatives were spotted at the off-campus home where the quadruple slayings went down, signifying the 28-year-old suspect will fight the four murder charges against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Three men and two women were spotted at the Moscow, Idaho, three-story home on Kings Road around noon on Tuesday. The group walked into the crime scene, taking videos from inside and outside of the house for about 45 minutes, with sources telling Fox News they were hired to help in Kohberger's defense. A crime scene reconstruction analyst reportedly remained at the property after the investigators left.
An Idaho State Police trooper was also with the group.
Fox News contributor Ted Williams, who was a former homicide detective and an attorney, believes the move speaks volumes.
"The fact that Bryan Kohberger's attorney has brought in private investigators to go throughout this crime scene leads me to believe that he is definitely going to mount a strong defense," he stated.
Hours after the investigators toured the home, Kohberger waived his extradition rights in a Pennsylvania courthouse. He will head back to Idaho within 10 days.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a scheduled cleaning was abruptly halted at the request of the court on Friday after police arrested the PhD student for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.
The four students were brutally killed as they slept on November 13 between 3 and 4 AM. Childhood best friends Kaylee and Maddie were asleep in the same bed on the third floor when they were fatally attacked. Xana and her boyfriend Ethan were on the second floor.
Two other roommates slept through the attacks and were not harmed.
Kohberger was arrested by local police and the FBI at 3 AM on Friday in Scranton, Pennsylvania, after traveling cross-country for Christmas with his father in the white Hyundai Elantra that authorities had been looking for. Footage showed the car near the crime scene around the time of the murders.
It was later revealed Kohberger attended classes at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, after the quadruple murder, with students claiming his mood improved following the homicides. The accused killer was chillingly studying criminal justice and criminology.
His apartment is located roughly 10 miles away from the home where the murders happened.
Law enforcement has not revealed a connection between Kohberger and the victims. On Friday, police chief James Fry confirmed that no murder weapon had been found. It's believed Kaylee, Maddie, Xana, and Ethan were killed with a "Rambo" style knife.
Kohberger's attorney in PA revealed he plans to fight the murder charges.
"He believes he's going to be exonerated. That's what he believes. Those were his words," the lawyer said. He also revealed that Kohberger's family is in his corner, stating they "don't believe it to be Bryan, they can't believe this, they're obviously shocked."