Cleanup Abruptly Halted At University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder House Following Suspect's Capture
Hours after a cleanup crew showed up in preparation to remove items from the crime scene of the Moscow home, where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered, the process abruptly stopped — and now RadarOnline.com can reveal why.
The scheduled cleaning was halted at the request of the court after police arrested Ph.D student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, for the slayings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The police chief confirmed the news during a press conference on Friday.
Earlier in the day, footage showed a white truck being backed into one of the doors of the murder home. Workers concealed the vehicle and door exit with a large tarp to conceal what items were scheduled to be removed. However, RadarOnline.com can confirm the removal didn't go as planned after workers were ordered to stop.
Law enforcement remained tight-lipped during the press conference, patting themselves on the back for the investigation and pushing the narrative that Kohberger's capture was a new beginning in the quadruple homicide case.
They did not inform the public on how Kohberger is connected to the victims and what led to his arrest. The police chief did confirm that no murder weapon has been found.
He also confirmed the white Hyundai Elantra that they found at Kohberger's Washington home was the vehicle they had been searching for. Footage showed the car near the crime scene around the time of the murders.
Kohberger was arrested by local police and the FBI at 3 AM on Friday in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He is being held for extradition in Monroe County Court for first-degree murder.
Kohberger was arraigned this morning in Pennsylvania. His court hearing has been scheduled for January 3.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Kohberger's two-story apartment complex, which is only 10 miles from the off-campus home where the four students were slaughtered as they slept on November 13.
Kohberger graduated with a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from DeSales University in Pennsylvania in May. He is listed as a Ph.D. student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. He is studying criminal justice and criminology and chillingly asked for help on research about committing crimes months before the quadruple murders.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kaylee, Maddie, Xana, and Ethan were killed inside an off-campus home with a "Rambo" style knife between the hours of 3 and 4 PM. The females lived at the three-story Kings Road home, which was dubbed a party house. Ethan had been sleeping over that night with his girlfriend Xana.
All of the victims suffered multiple stab wounds. The police chief confirmed that a few of them had defensive wounds.
Two other roommates — Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen — were home at the time of the massacre but were unharmed and slept through the attack. They were ruled out as suspects early in the investigation.
Sources told CNN that Kohberger’s DNA was matched to genetic material recovered at the off-campus house, but that has not been confirmed by law enforcement.
During the press conference, the police chief refused to comment on Kohberger's insinuation that another killer could have been involved in the attack. Instead, he said they needed "to be vigilant," adding he believed the community was safe.