Cleanup Abruptly Halted At University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder House Following Suspect's Capture

Hours after a cleanup crew showed up in preparation to remove items from the crime scene of the Moscow home, where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered, the process abruptly stopped — and now RadarOnline.com can reveal why.

The scheduled cleaning was halted at the request of the court after police arrested Ph.D student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, for the slayings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The police chief confirmed the news during a press conference on Friday.