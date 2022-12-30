'Need To Be Vigilant': Idaho Police Believe 'Our Community Is Safe' With Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, In Custody As Questions Are Raised About Possible Second Suspect, Murder Weapon Still Not Found

Moscow police warned residents to "be vigilant" even though a suspect for the University of Idaho murders has been brought into custody.

Chief Fry said he believes they found the individual "who committed these horrible crimes" and "our community is safe," but locals should still be aware of their surroundings and cautious.

Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger is being held for extradition after being arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania, investigators revealed during a press conference on December 30, hours after he was nabbed at his home by SWAT teams in connection to the murder of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

It's questioned if he worked alone or with an accomplice after reportedly asking if "anyone else was arrested" when he was taken into custody.