‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kevin McKidd Asks Judge For Joint Custody Of Kids In Divorce From Wife Arielle

“It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family. Please wish us luck and good fortune going forward, as we also wish for you all. It feels good to share this part of my life and let you all know that even with challenges, it is possible to reach happy conclusions if we show up for each other and stay open. Arielle and I will always be there for one another. I hope everyone could be this blessed: to raise their kids with one of your very best friends,” he ended.