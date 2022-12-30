‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kevin McKidd Asks Judge For Joint Custody Of Kids In Divorce From Wife Arielle
Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd and his estranged wife Arielle are both ready for their marriage to be over, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on December 6, Kevin filed a response to Arielle’s divorce petition.
In her filing, Arielle listed the date of marriage as November 30, 2017 and the date of separation as “to be determined”.
The two share two children Aiden, 4, and Nava, 3. Arielle asked the court to award her joint legal and physical custody of the kids. She noted that the issues of spousal support and the division of their property would be handled during mediation.
In his response, Kevin was on the same page with Arielle on all matters. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. In addition, he agreed with joint custody of their kids.
Back in July, Kevin announced he was splitting from Arielle on Instagram.
.
He said, “I don’t often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you. A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship. We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it’s what is right for both of us. Arielle is an incredible mother to Aiden and Nava.”
Kevin continued, “She’s one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I’ve ever known. We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other. We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way. It’s not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination.”
“It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family. Please wish us luck and good fortune going forward, as we also wish for you all. It feels good to share this part of my life and let you all know that even with challenges, it is possible to reach happy conclusions if we show up for each other and stay open. Arielle and I will always be there for one another. I hope everyone could be this blessed: to raise their kids with one of your very best friends,” he ended.