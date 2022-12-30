Vladimir Putin's 'Rocket Man' Becomes 4th Top Kremlin Official To Die Under Mysterious Circumstances In Less Than One Week
Vladimir Putin’s proclaimed “rocket man” became the fourth top Russian official to die under mysterious circumstances in the past seven days, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Vladimir Nesterov, 74, pioneered the “world’s best” Angara rocket for Russia. He also formerly served as general director of the Khrunichev Center, a state research and production space center created to help Putin facilitate the nation’s first successful manned mission to the moon.
According to Daily Mail, Nesterov passed away mysteriously on December 28. His cause of death has not been revealed.
Nesterov was also reportedly embattled by allegations of fraud and embezzlement in the years leading up to his passing on Wednesday.
Russian authorities accused the “rocket man” of pocketing more than $68 million, and he was ordered to remain under house arrest in 2014 as his allegedly illegal activities were investigated further.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Nesterov’s mysterious passing came less than seven days after the equally mysterious deaths of three other top Russian officials: Pavel Antov, Alexander Buzakov and Alexei Maslov.
Antov, named Russia’s “highest-earning elected politician” in 2019 as a result of his lucrative sausage tycoon, was declared dead on Saturday, December 24 after falling out of a hotel room window in India while on holiday to celebrate his 66th birthday.
“On Saturday…deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir Region, Pavel Antov, fell out of the window,” the Russian Consul General in Kolkata confirmed. “We are closely following the investigation and receiving all the information from the Odisha police.”
Later that same day, 65-year-old Buzakov – who served as director general of Admiralty Shipyard and was in charge of building submarines for Putin’s war against Ukraine – was found dead of unknown causes.
Then, on Sunday, December 25, 69-year-old Maslov passed away suddenly in a Moscow military hospital also of unknown causes.
Like Buzakov, Maslov was in charge of creating tanks for Russian troops to use against Ukrainian forces.
Maslov’s sudden and mysterious death was also shocking because he was scheduled to have a meeting with Putin just hours before his passing to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly at the last minute before the two men were able to meet. Following his death, social media posts made by Maslov criticizing Putin and the Russian leader's war in Ukraine resurfaced.