REVEALED: Idaho Quadruple Homicide Suspect Asked For Help With Eerie Research On 'Committing A Crime' Months Before Brutal Slayings

A message on Reddit explained the goal was to understand how "emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime."

"In particular, this study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offense, with an emphasis on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience," the post continued, noting that participants must be 18 years of age and older.

"Why did you choose that victim or target over others?" one question read. "After committing the crime, what were you thinking and feeling?" another question asked.