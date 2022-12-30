REVEALED: Idaho Quadruple Homicide Suspect Asked For Help With Eerie Research On 'Committing A Crime' Months Before Brutal Slayings
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminal justice and criminology student, took to Reddit with a questionable post months before the quadruple homicide rocked the community of Moscow, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kohberger asked for help online with some research seven months ago, stating it had been "approved by the DeSales University IRB." He graduated with a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice in May 2022.
A message on Reddit explained the goal was to understand how "emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime."
"In particular, this study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offense, with an emphasis on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience," the post continued, noting that participants must be 18 years of age and older.
"Why did you choose that victim or target over others?" one question read. "After committing the crime, what were you thinking and feeling?" another question asked.
Some eagle-eyed Redditors have questioned if it was simply a research project as stated or if he perhaps had more sinister intentions.
"Can anyone tell me if he killed them just for a case study?" one inquired via Twitter. "Research or recruitment?" another questioned, while a third was unsure if Kohberger was "seeking advice [from ex-cons] under the guise of research."
Kohberger is currently listed as a Ph.D. student at Washington State University in Pullman, a close drive from the off-campus property where the four victims, Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, were tragically killed in their sleep between the hours of 3 to 4 AM on November 13.
The college's website indicated that he's seeking his Ph.D in criminal justice and criminology.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Kohberger was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 AM in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
He is now being held for extradition in Monroe County Court on first-degree murder in connection to the fatal stabbings.
Two other housemates whose rooms were on the bottom level were left unharmed during the attacks.
RadarOnline.com has learned a Hyundai Elantra, a possible clue in the case, was taken away from Kohberger's home in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, as they served a search warrant this morning at his Washington apartment.
It's reported he had a "quiet, blank stare" when he was taken into custody and asked, "if anyone else was arrested."