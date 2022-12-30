Your tip
Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle DEMANDED $60K To Speak At January 6 'Save The Steal' Rally, House Transcript Reveals

Dec. 30 2022, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, demanded $60k to appear and speak at then-President Donald Trump’s now-infamous “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking revelation comes as the January 6 House Select Committee continues to release transcripts recorded during their more than year-long investigation into the January 2021 attack on the United States Capitol Building.

According to Guilfoyle’s transcript, she and former Trump campaign deputy Caroline Wren fought back and forth over $60k that was previously promised to Don Jr.’s fiancée despite her plan not to speak at the rally.

“You will pay us that's the deal so don't even think about it," Guilfoyle texted Wren just prior to the beginning of the “Stop the Steal” rally. “You will send the funds as promised.”

"That is not fair I can't pay [you] for a speaking engagement you aren't speaking at and are refusing to allow me to publicize,” Wren reportedly responded, according to the transcript released by the House panel on Tuesday.

After Don Jr.’s fiancée said she and Wren are “done for life,” Trump’s campaign manager at the time pleaded with Guilfoyle to speak at the rally.

Wren also explained that she could not justify Publix supermarket heiress Julie Fancelli – who bankrolled the rally – paying Guilfoyle "$60,000 to speak at an event and then you DONT speak."

“Bull,” Guilfoyle reportedly replied, before arguing she still deserves the $60k because “[Don Jr.] is speaking.”

According to the January 6 House Select Committee, Guilfoyle ultimately received the $60k she demanded from Wren.

Guilfoyle also ultimately ended up making a short 2 ½ minute speech at the rally just moments before those in attendance marched upon the U.S. Capitol building.

“I was working, I was about to get on stage and give a speech, and I didn't want to hear another word about it,” Guilfoyle told investigators regarding her and Wren’s tense back and forth over the tens of thousands of dollars.

Guilfoyle also told investigators the $60k speaking fee was split evenly, with her and Don Jr. both receiving $30k despite her normal speaking fee alone being “upwards of $75,000.”

