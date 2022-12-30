Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle DEMANDED $60K To Speak At January 6 'Save The Steal' Rally, House Transcript Reveals

Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, demanded $60k to appear and speak at then-President Donald Trump’s now-infamous “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking revelation comes as the January 6 House Select Committee continues to release transcripts recorded during their more than year-long investigation into the January 2021 attack on the United States Capitol Building.