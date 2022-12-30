Top Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr. Gordon Andan, Masters Perfection In Surgical Arts

After his training, Dr. Andan worked at various cosmetic surgery practices in New York, further expanding his expertise in aesthetic surgery techniques. He has since fellowship performed thousands of cosmetic surgery procedures. He is currently a leading industry expert in cosmetic surgery who believes in creating outstanding works of art daily in his operating room. He is a high achiever and perfectionist who aspires to meet and exceed his patient's expectations. At New York Surgical Arts, he offers these high-end services to his clients, which brings him a lot of satisfaction.

Dr. Andan emphasizes that the most significant attributes to success in any journey are perseverance, optimism, hard work, and picking the right team. As for him, he had to

start New York Surgical Arts from scratch, which posed a significant challenge as he did not have finances and was denied business financing. However, through commitment and determination, he made New York Surgical Arts what it is today.