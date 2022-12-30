Top Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr. Gordon Andan, Masters Perfection In Surgical Arts
Every person wants to feel beautiful and confident in their appearance, which boosts self-love, but many people feel uncomfortable with their bodies. While cosmetic surgery can remedy this, many people are afraid to have surgery due to the lack of qualified experts.
Gordon Andan is a leading New York-based cosmetic surgeon. He is the founder of New York Surgical Arts, a premier medical practice in New York City. He is a diplomat of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and is board certified by the American Board of Surgery.
In addition, Dr. Andan also co-authored articles in peer-reviewed journals, including Surge, a cosmetic surgery journal. He is fellowship trained in general cosmetic surgery for face, breast, and body procedures.
Dr. Andan has a tailored approach for every client to help them feel more confident about themselves. His goal is usually to obtain natural results for his clients through cutting-edge surgical techniques and quality care for his patients.
Before undertaking any cosmetic surgery, you want to ensure that the person performing the procedure is properly trained and will provide the best results. Dr. Andan has been trained at some of the best medical institutes in the US. He completed his residency at Columbia University College of physicians at Harlem Hospital Center. Dr. Andan's accomplishments led to one of the most prestigious cosmetic surgery fellowships in the US where he worked alongside renowned leaders in his field. He perfected his skills, performing over 750 major body and facial cosmetic surgery procedures under their mentorship.
After his training, Dr. Andan worked at various cosmetic surgery practices in New York, further expanding his expertise in aesthetic surgery techniques. He has since fellowship performed thousands of cosmetic surgery procedures. He is currently a leading industry expert in cosmetic surgery who believes in creating outstanding works of art daily in his operating room. He is a high achiever and perfectionist who aspires to meet and exceed his patient's expectations. At New York Surgical Arts, he offers these high-end services to his clients, which brings him a lot of satisfaction.
Dr. Andan emphasizes that the most significant attributes to success in any journey are perseverance, optimism, hard work, and picking the right team. As for him, he had to
start New York Surgical Arts from scratch, which posed a significant challenge as he did not have finances and was denied business financing. However, through commitment and determination, he made New York Surgical Arts what it is today.
He advises people to stretch themselves to where they aspire to be. He says nothing comes easy, and there is a price for everything, and you will only achieve your dreams if you are willing to pay the price. Dr. Andan also emphasizes patience, sacrifice, consistency, hard work, and learning from failure as the keys to success.
Dr. Andan's recognition in the cosmetic surgery field is remarkable due to his highly-praised customer experience and excellent results. His top-notch services have ranked him as one of the best go-to surgeons. He aspires to grow New York Surgical Arts into a national and global brand of excellence in cosmetic surgery. He also aspires to grow his expertise in cosmetic surgery and become the world's most sought-after cosmetic surgeon.