Shocking Video Shows Cop Laughing & Joking With Bryan Kohberger During Traffic Stop Days Before Quadruple Murder Arrest
Bryan Kohberger seemed cool as a cucumber when a police officer pulled him over in his white Hyundai Elantra during his cross-country road trip 15 days before he was arrested for allegedly killing four University of Idaho students. Bodycam footage was released on Tuesday, showing the moment an Indiana State Police trooper approached his vehicle — but Kohberger didn't appear panicked. Instead, the accused killer joked and laughed with the officer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The footage is dated December 15, roughly two weeks before the FBI arrested him at his family's home in Pennsylvania. In the clip, the cop was seen walking up to the passenger side of Kohberger's dirty vehicle, where the alleged killer and his father greeted the officer.
It's hard to hear the audio as cars are passing by Kohberger's parked vehicle — but the PhD student didn't look too alarmed when the law enforcement officer approached the vehicle.
Kohberger actually appeared annoyed at first, revealing that a separate cop had already pulled them over for "following too closely." The police officer let the father-son duo off with a warning, but not before joking about their long drive ahead.
When asked where they were headed, Kohberger and his father revealed they were driving from Washington State to Pennsylvania. The PhD student was studying criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, and traveling home for the holidays.
"That's a long haul. Are you guys scared of airplanes?" the trooper joked before telling Kohberger and his father to have a "safe" trip. Officials revealed they didn't know other officers were on the hunt for a white Hyundai Elantra that was seen fleeing near the Moscow, Idaho, crime scene around the time of the murders.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, Kohberger was arrested on December 30 for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.
The four students were stabbed to death as they slept in an off-campus home on November 13 between 3 and 4 AM. Childhood best friends Kaylee and Maddie were asleep in the same bed on the third floor when they were fatally attacked. Xana and her boyfriend Ethan were on the second floor.
Two other roommates slept through the murders and were not harmed.
On Tuesday, Kohberger waived his extradition rights in a Pennsylvania courthouse. He was ordered to head back to Idaho within 10 days where he faces four first-degree murder charges.
Kohberger's public defender revealed he plans to fight the charges.
"He believes he's going to be exonerated. That's what he believes. Those were his words," the lawyer said. He also revealed that Kohberger's family is in his corner, stating they "don't believe it to be Bryan, they can't believe this, they're obviously shocked."