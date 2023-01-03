Shocking Video Shows Cop Laughing & Joking With Bryan Kohberger During Traffic Stop Days Before Quadruple Murder Arrest

The footage is dated December 15, roughly two weeks before the FBI arrested him at his family's home in Pennsylvania. In the clip, the cop was seen walking up to the passenger side of Kohberger's dirty vehicle, where the alleged killer and his father greeted the officer.

It's hard to hear the audio as cars are passing by Kohberger's parked vehicle — but the PhD student didn't look too alarmed when the law enforcement officer approached the vehicle.