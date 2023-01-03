Jesse James' Troubled Son Claims He's Can't Afford A Lawyer After Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
His father may be a multi-millionaire, but the son of reality television star Jesse James shockingly claimed to be too poor to hire a lawyer to dodge prison for allegedly battering his former girlfriend, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Since March 2020, the troubled West Coast Choppers’ namesake, Jesse Eli James, 25, has cried poverty to snag a court-appointed lawyer for the dozens of Texas court appearances related to domestic violence charges and protection order violations, court documents show.
In the seven registered cases listed on the Travis County 390th District Court website, the young James submitted an “Affidavit of Indigency and Request for Court-Appointed Attorney” — aka an “indigence form” — despite his father’s Texas-sized worth of $50 million.
The form requires applicants to list their household income, if they receive public assistance, sources of income from jobs, banking, and real estate assets, along with signing a declaration that the poverty plea is truthful under the penalty of perjury.
James’ longtime court-appointed lawyer, Michelle Lea Mays, who did not respond to messages left at her Austin office, then bills taxpayers for defending him, court documents show.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the unhinged off-spring has been handcuffed three times for allegedly attacking his long-suffering former girlfriend, Lucee Peterson, and twice for reportedly terrorizing her with a barrage of text messages and threats in violation of court protection orders.
“I am afraid that Jesse will follow through on his threat to kill me,” Peterson claimed in a heartbreaking April 2021 affidavit that eventually convinced a judge to grant her a lifetime order of protection against her ex.
“Jesse liked to punch me in the face, cheek, head, and arms, pull my hair out, slap me, destroy my stuff, and pour drinks on me when he was angry at me. Jesse strangled me about 3 times throughout our relationship. Jesse regularly threatens to kill me as well," her affidavit read.
The young Jesse was caged for two days in May for violating a protection order incredibly after being sentenced to five years probation for a “Continuous Family Violence” conviction.
- Sandra Bullock ‘Blindsided’ By Arrest of Ex-Husband Jesse James’ Son, ‘Incredibly Upset’ By Situation: Sources
- 'He Started Choking Me': Ex-Girlfriend Of Jesse James' Son Recalls Terrifying Alleged Assaults, Accuses Him Of Threatening To Kill Her
- Jesse James' Son Sentenced To Two Days In Jail For Violating Protection Order Months Before Dad's Public Fight With Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten
His celebrity father earned his own domestic allegations when his wife, Bonnie Rotten, 29, sought but later withdrew a court protection order following a confrontation in their home outside Austin, Texas, in November.
Rotten said the Monster Garage star “got in my face, called me a “f------ retard” (which he admitted to on social media.) I begged him to stop and was standing in front of the door,” court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com stated.
Rotten said her hubby “grabbed me and put me in a headlock and moved me from out of the door. He then moved me out of the way, and we walked to the door to leave the bedroom and he slammed my arm inside the door of the bedroom door.”
Despite the war of words, the couple patched things up and Rotten informed the court that she wanted to dismiss her second divorce attempt along with her request for a restraining order.