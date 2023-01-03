'The View' Ripped By Fans For Snubbing Rosie O'Donnell From Late Co-Host Barbara Walters' Tribute

Fans of the long-running daytime talk show The View are not pleased by the show's decision to snub Rosie O'Donnell from their Barbara Walters tribute video, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Walters passed away on December 30 at age 93. To honor the former View star, the show invited a slew of former co-hosts to celebrate the iconic journalist's legacy — however, a crucial person in Walters' life was left out.

Fans were not pleased and made their unhappiness known for the cruel diss towards the comedian.