Diane Sawyer Failed To Make Amends With One-Time Enemy Barbara Walters Before Her Death: Sources

Sources said that in the weeks before her death, Barbara, who suffered from dementia, could barely recognize her own daughter Jackie. The legendary television icon had not been seen in public since 2016 but was still entertaining guests until 2019.

Sources said her faculties took a dramatic downturn during the pandemic. The source said, “That’s what kills Diane. If she had decided to make amends just a few years ago, she may have had a chance. But now it’s lost forever.”

Earlier this year, a source revealed Barbara's health problems. "Sadly, her dementia has been getting worse. [Her] caretaker gives her the opportunity to make everyday decisions, but more often than not she’ll stare at them blankly."