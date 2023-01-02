Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.
“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.
“Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American,” Kloss added.
According to text messages released by the January 6 House Select Committee from their investigation into the Capitol insurrection and then-President Trump’s alleged attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 election, both Hicks and Ivanka’s aide, Julie Radford, discussed the consequences of Kloss’ tweet on the Trump Administration.
“I am so done,” Hicks texted Radford at the time, according to the newly released messages. “Does she get how royally f---ed they all are now?”
“In one day, he ended every future opportunity that doesn’t include speaking engagements at the local proud boy’s chapter,” Hicks wrote in another text message to Radford. “And all of us that didn’t have jobs lined up will be perpetually unemployed.”
“I’m so mad and upset,” Hicks continued, describing Trump staffers as “unemployable” and “untouchable.” “We all look like domestic terrorists now.”
“Visa also sent me a blow-off email today. Already,” Radford wrote back, to which Hicks responded: “Not being dramatic, but we are all f---ed.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the release of Hicks and Radford’s text message exchange is just the latest information to be released by the January 6 House panel as they prepare to turn over control of Congress to the Republicans on January 3.
Last week, the House panel released a series of transcripts from their months-long investigation – including testimonies from former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
According to Griffin, who departed her role at the White House in December 2020 over Trump’s refusal to accept the election results, “most people around [Trump] knew” the election was not stolen.
Griffin also suggested those who went along with Trump’s stolen election accusations did so in an effort to stay in the then-president’s “good graces.”