Kanye West Claims He Owns 10% Of Karlie Kloss' Underwear Line Behind Her Husband Josh Kushner's Back
Kanye West is stirring up trouble again, and this time, he's coming between supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband, Josh Kushner. Ye sounded off on Thursday, claiming he owned a bigger percentage of Kloss' underwear line than the man she shares a bed with, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Just one day after he called out his former sister-in-law Khloé Kardashian, the Donda rapper turned his sights on the Kushner brothers — starting with Josh.
"F--- Josh Kushner," he wrote on social media.
Continuing to taunt Kloss' husband, Ye asked, "What if I had 10% of Karlie Kloss underwear line without you knowing and you only had 5% without you knowing." RadarOnline.com has reached out for comment as it's not public knowledge that Kloss owns an underwear line.
The Grammy winner then moved his target off Josh's back and went after the billionaire businessman's brother, Jared Kushner.
Josh's sibling is famously married to Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka. He served as a senior advisor to the ex-president and as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, attempted to talk Trump out of running in the 2024 election, which fell on deaf ears.
Ye — who was a vocal supporter of Trump — insisted "Jared was holding Trump back." The rapper again tried to pit the husband and wife pair against each other.
"Ivanka is fire," he stated, including a caption that read, "JESUS IS KING."
Ye's been on an Instagram rampage since Wednesday when he went after Kim Kardashian's sister — but in retaliation, because she came for him first. After Khloé accused him of spinning a false narrative about her family over Chicago's birthday, in which Ye claimed Kim "kidnapped" the toddler and wouldn't give him the address of the party, he unleashed.
"YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL," he clapped back at Khloé. "YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE," he wrote. "TRAV GAVE ME THE ADDRESS OF MY CHILDS PARTY THATS HOW YALL PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS."
Ye also alleged the famous family through Psalms a birthday party while he was traveling on purpose, telling the world he "FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE (sic)."
He ended his rant by telling his ex-sister-in-law that he "SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100 % OF THE TIME."
Kim filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021. The duo has four children together — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.