Jeremy Renner 'Lost A Lot Of Blood' In Snow-Plowing Accident, Machine Ran Over His Leg
Jeremy Renner "lost a lot of blood" in a snow-plowing accident, RadarOnline.com has learned as the actor remains in "critical but stable condition."
New details have since emerged about what led to his "extensive" injuries, revealing that he was using a Snowcat machine a short distance from his Tahoe home so his family could leave after a New Year's eve storm.
A January 2 report claims that as he was plowing, the machine accidentally ran over one of Renner's legs. Following the incident, a neighbor who is a doctor rushed in to help, putting a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics showed up.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada, a press release viewed by RadarOnline.com confirmed, also noting that Renner, 51, was the only involved party in the incident.
Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for his medical transport.
New video footage released shows the moment Renner was airlifted to a hospital by a helicopter on Sunday morning. The Snowcat was later impounded around 8 PM.
The Oscar-winner could be seen driving a snow plow, appearing to be the Snowcat in a recent video, writing alongside it: "Pave new paths, holiday adventures."
Another recent clip was captioned, "Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids."
"As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today," his spokesperson shared. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."
Renner is currently starring on Mayor of Kingstown and he is also cherished by many for his role as Hawkeye, a beloved sharp-shooting member of the Marvel Avengers squad.
As he recovers, several people on social media have reached out to Renner with well wishes.
