Jeremy Renner 'Lost A Lot Of Blood' In Snow-Plowing Accident, Machine Ran Over His Leg

A January 2 report claims that as he was plowing, the machine accidentally ran over one of Renner's legs. Following the incident, a neighbor who is a doctor rushed in to help, putting a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics showed up.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada, a press release viewed by RadarOnline.com confirmed, also noting that Renner, 51, was the only involved party in the incident.

Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for his medical transport.