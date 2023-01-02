Jeremy Renner In 'Critical But Stable' Condition After Accident While Plowing Snow, Airlifted To Hospital
Actor Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital after an accident while plowing snow in Nevada, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A rep for the actor said the star was in “critical but stable condition.” They added that Renner had experienced “a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today.”
Sources told Deadline that Renner had been airlifted to the hospital earlier on Sunday. The rep told the outlet that his family was with him and he was receiving “excellent care” at the hospital.
No further details were released.
