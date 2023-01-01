Idaho University Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Family Reveals They 'Care Deeply' For The Parents Who 'Lost Their Precious Children'
Bryan Kohberger's family is breaking their silence on the arrest of the man suspected of brutally murdering four Idaho University students in late November.
Kohberger was taken into custody by local authorities on Friday, December 30, and is currently being held for extradition in Monroe County Court for first-degree murder
"First and foremost, we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children," the 28-year-old's family said in a joint statement released on Sunday, January 1. "There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them."
"We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother," the statement continued.
"We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions," they added. "We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process."
As Radar previously reported, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found dead in their shared home on Sunday, November 13. It was later confirmed they had most likely been asleep when they had been stabbed to death.
Police have yet to find the murder weapon.
Following Kohberger's arrest, reports flooded in of the suspect's allegedly suspicious behavior, from acting especially "cheered up" in class after the murders to often looking "drugged out."
"He sort of creeped people out because he stared and didn't talk much, but when he did it was very intelligent and he needed everyone to know he was smart," one of his classmates revealed in a recent interview.
Another classmate admitted he'd noticed Kohberger was particularly worn out in the days leading up to his arrest.
"He was starting to show up really tired," Ben Roberts shared. "He'd always have a cup of coffee in his hand, and he kind of looked like he was riding the knife edge between worn out and completely exhausted."