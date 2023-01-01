Idaho University Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Family Reveals They 'Care Deeply' For The Parents Who 'Lost Their Precious Children'

"We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions," they added. "We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process."

As Radar previously reported, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found dead in their shared home on Sunday, November 13. It was later confirmed they had most likely been asleep when they had been stabbed to death.

Police have yet to find the murder weapon.