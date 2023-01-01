Prince Harry And Prince William Won't 'Be Able To Reconcile' After 'Tough' Details Are 'Laid Bare' In Bombshell Memoir: Source
Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir Spare is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, January 10, and according to a source, it reveals a few tidbits about Prince William that could ruin the tumultuous relationship between the brothers for good.
"Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the Royal Family is expecting," a source dished in an interview published on Saturday, December 31. "Everything is laid bare."
"Charles comes out of it better than it had expected," the source added. "But it's tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside."
"There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers," the source continued. "I personally can't see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this."
Penguin Random House promised the upcoming tell-all — named in reference to William and Harry being called "the heir and the spare" — will be an "emotionally powerful story" detailing the Duke of Sussex's highly publicized life.
Ever since he announced the book deal, it's been reported that tensions have run higher than ever between Harry and Meghan and the royal family as they await whatever bombshells will be dropped in the memoir. And according to a source, that anxiety won't end with this book release.
As Radar previously reported, the Suits actress "fully intends" to write her own tell-all that will "leave no stone unturned."
"It’s just a question of timing and how long she wishes to hold out in order to preserve what’s left of her and Harry’s relationship with King Charles, and what they can still eke out of the monarchy in terms of titles and fringe benefits," the insider noted at the time.
"The feeling at this point is there’s little to lose and she may as well go ahead — and the process is already quietly underway!" the insider continued. "It goes without saying that her book won’t pull any punches. The likes of Kate, Charles, Camilla and all those who have stood in her way or made life difficult for her and Harry will be called out and dragged into this."