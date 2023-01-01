Nick Cannon Declares 'My Body, My Choice' After Anderson Cooper Suggests He Get A Vasectomy

As Radar previously reported, Cannon welcomed baby Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott just over one year after the tragic passing of their son, Zen.

"December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed. Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever," Scott wrote via social media on Wednesday, December 14.

"I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face," she continued. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"