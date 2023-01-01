Nick Cannon Declares 'My Body, My Choice' After Anderson Cooper Suggests He Get A Vasectomy
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen put Nick Cannon in the hot seat on CNN's broadcast of New Year's Eve Live in Times Square on Saturday, December 31.
The Bravo exec quipped that the Wild 'N Out alum, who recently celebrated the birth of his 12th child, appeared to be "single-handedly repopulating the Earth" and later asked him what his "plan" was for the future.
"Clearly, I don't have a plan," Canon said. "Honestly man, it's just so much joy and elation that I have, the family that I have, and I embrace it. I love it, and I don't have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump."
Cooper then asked, "A vasectomy?"
"Is that what you want me to get?" Cannon retorted. "It's my body, my choice."
Quickly moving on from a potentially tense moment, Cohen questioned the Masked Singer host on if he had any advice for "any new fathers out there" this year.
"Just operate out of love," Cannon explained. "I mean, some people may say that's what got us here in the first place, but that's what I would always do, and always do it with a smile."
As Radar previously reported, Cannon welcomed baby Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott just over one year after the tragic passing of their son, Zen.
"December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed. Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever," Scott wrote via social media on Wednesday, December 14.
"I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face," she continued. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"
The television personality also shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, Golden, 7, Powerful Queen, 1, and Rise, 3 months, with Brittany Bell, Legendary Love, 5 months, with Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice, 3 months, with LaNisha Cole, 18-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion, and 1-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.