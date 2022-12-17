'I'm Spread Thin': Nick Cannon Shares 'Biggest Guilt' Over Having 11 Kids After Mariah Carey Asks Him To 'Carve Out' More Time For Their Twins
Nick Cannon spoke about his duties as a father to 11 children, revealing his "biggest guilt" comes from not being able to enjoy as much quality time as he would prefer with all of them.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Wild 'n Out host dished about his big family during an episode of Paramount+'s The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.
"One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin," said Cannon as he prepares to soon welcome his 12th child.
The Drumline star recently welcomed baby #11, a newborn daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon with Abby De La Rosa. They also share twins Zion and Zillion.
Looking ahead, Cannon is expecting baby #12 sometime next year with Alyssa Scott. The TV personality and model shared son Zen, who sadly died from a brain tumor.
"[Doctors] pretty much told me that best case scenario, your son could live to 3 or 4 years old," he shared during the episode, revealing why he didn't want his son to undergo chemotherapy. "So, instantly when I heard that, I thought quality of life. I wanted him to have the best existence he could have."
Cannon is also dad to Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi and he recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.
His family also includes sons Rise Messiah and Golden Sagon as well as daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell.
The former America's Got Talent host first became a father with ex-wife Mariah Carey following the arrival of their twins Moroccan and Monroe.
Cannon recently addressed reports about his yearly child support payments speculated to be somewhere in the ballpark of $3 million. The estimate first came from California family law attorney Goldie Schon in a conversation with The Sun.
"I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually," he told The Neighborhood Talk in a statement to set the record straight.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Carey had asked Cannon to "carve out" more time for their two kids before his brood expands yet again.
"Nick thinks it's crazy wonderful having all these kids," said a well-placed source, noting it does keep him booked and busy considering he already has a jam-packed schedule.