'I'm Going To Blow My Brains Out': Jeremy Renner's Nanny Details His Suicide Scare Actor, 48, shot gun into ceiling of his home in November 2018, friends claim in docs.

RadarOnline.com can reveal shocking new allegations about Jeremy Renner’s substance abuse and suicidal thoughts amid reports the actor shot a gun while his young daughter was home.

In bombshell court documents obtained by Radar, Renner’s nanny and pals claimed the 48-year-old threatened to take his own life after a late night of drinking.

Renner’s female friend, Lily Faget, filed a declaration in Renner’s contentious custody battle with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco this month. In the scathing documents, Faget claimed the actor exhibited dangerous behavior on the night of November 15, 2018.

The actor was joined by Faget and a friend named David at the Black Rabbit Rose jazz club in Los Angeles. Faget wrote that Renner appeared to be in a “bad state of mind” and had a drink in his hand all night. Outside of the club, Faget claimed Renner voiced suicidal thoughts and slammed the mother of his child.

“He told me that [Pancheco] is unstable, bleeding him dry, and trying to ruin his life. Respondent then grabbed his car keys and said, ‘I’m going to blow my brains out,’” she claimed.

Hours later, Faget recalled the horrific moment she was seated “six to 10 inches away” from Renner as he shot a gun into the ceiling of his home while his daughter was asleep.

“He showed me that it was a real gun and he cocked the gun,” Faget wrote in court documents. “As he was talking he [waved] the gun around and he stuck it in his mouth a few times.”

The terrified friend claimed her ears “exploded from the sound” of Renner as he fired off the weapon.

The scary encounter was also overheard by Renner’s nanny, Naomi Moore, who was asleep in another room. The employee alleged to have entered the room Renner and Faget were in to tell them to lower their voices.

Suddenly, the S.W.A.T. actor told Moore he “just had this loaded gun in my mouth,” according to the court docs.

“My first instinct was not to move any closer as [Renner] appeared very drunk and had a gun in his hand,” the nanny claimed.

The employee then exited the room to check on his daughter, Ava, who was five years old at the time. The nanny then claimed to overhear a “loud crack,” referencing the gun shot.

Later, Renner entered Moore’s room to inform her that he “pulled the trigger” because of her, she claimed.

“Do you think if my blood and brains are all over my bedroom floor, do you think you would be living this lifestyle in this mansion?” the nanny claimed Renner taunted her.

The horrific claims against Renner are a part of his ex-wife’s request for a change in child custody and visitation. Pancheco is seeking to change the current joint legal and physical custody of Ava, 6, to her having full legal and physical custody.

Pancheco also is seeking for Renner to have “professionally monitored” visitation of their daughter.

In response to the damning allegations against Renner, his rep released a statement this week.

“The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

Radar also obtained a filing Renner made to the Los Angeles Superior Court on October 11. The father-of-one is also demanding sole legal and physical custody of Ava. In the filing, he claimed that the arguments made by a nanny in Pancheco’s filing were false.

“In August 2019, [Pancheco] again ‘recruited’ a nanny of mine to make false allegations against me, but this time, the woman had been recently fired and had stolen Ava’s dogs, so she was apparently more happy to lie about me to Sonni,” he claimed.

Renner further alleged that the statements about his drug and alcohol use come from “a jilted former romantic partner who I saw less than a handful of times before terminating our relationship.” The actor also provided doctor’s notes and test results over a three month period this year, showing he tested negatively for a handful of substances Pancheco claimed he has abused, including cocaine.

Radar has reached out to Renner for additional comment.