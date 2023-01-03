Blogger Who Owes Cardi B $3.8 Million Accuses Judge Of Improperly Banning Talk Of Rapper's Alleged Gang Ties, Demands New Trial
The blogger who was ordered to pay Cardi B $3.8 million for spreading lies about her has demanded the judgment be thrown out — arguing the judge presiding over the trial should have allowed evidence of the singer’s alleged gang ties, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tasha K has demanded the appellate court vacate the verdict and allow for a new trial to take place.
As we previously reported, earlier this year, a Georgia jury awarded Cardi millions after finding Tasha liable for defamation. In her lawsuit, the Bodak Yellow rapper accused Tasha of spreading vicious lies about her on her YouTube show.
Cardi said Tasha did this to increase her ratings which in turn increased her profit. The rapper said the blogger told her viewers that she had an STD, worked as an escort in the past and used hard drugs.
Cardi denied all the allegations. She said the falsehoods caused her to struggle emotionally and lead to problems with her marriage.
The jury awarded Cardi $1 million in general damages, $250k in medical expenses, $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million to cover her legal bills.
Tasha filed her appeal to the judgment claiming it was improper. In newly filed documents, she lays out her argument on why she believes a new trial should be granted.
In her filing, Tasha accuses the judge presiding over the trial of improperly allowing for the exclusion of character evidence. The blogger said months before the trial Cardi filed a motion demanding evidence of her alleged gang affiliation not be shown to the jury. She said it was not relevant to the cast at hand.
- Cardi B’s Best Friend, Alleged ‘Godmother’ Of Violent Street Gang, Pleads With Judge To Remove Curfew To Allow Her To Work As Influencer
- 'Vulgar, Tasteless And Rude': Cardi B Fights Blogger Tasha K’s Attempt To Have $4 Million Judgment Thrown Out
- Offset & Quavo Reunite For Takeoff’s Wake Days After Bowling Alley Shooting As Suspect Remains On The Loose
Tasha opposed Cardi’s request saying the jury should hear about the alleged gang ties “because it is an extremely relevant part of who [Cardi] is.”
“The district court prevented this evidence from coming in,” Tasha said.
No decision has been made on the matter.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cardi hasn’t let the appeal slow down her collections. The rapper has fired off multiple subpoenas to Tasha’s bank to seize any money in her accounts.