Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Cardi B
Exclusive

Blogger Who Owes Cardi B $3.8 Million Accuses Judge Of Improperly Banning Talk Of Rapper's Alleged Gang Ties, Demands New Trial

cardi b tashak pp
Source: MEGA; @UNWINEWITHTASHAK/INSTAGRAM
By:

Jan. 3 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The blogger who was ordered to pay Cardi B $3.8 million for spreading lies about her has demanded the judgment be thrown out — arguing the judge presiding over the trial should have allowed evidence of the singer’s alleged gang ties, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tasha K has demanded the appellate court vacate the verdict and allow for a new trial to take place.

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b avoids jail time takes plea deal strip club attackjpg
Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, earlier this year, a Georgia jury awarded Cardi millions after finding Tasha liable for defamation. In her lawsuit, the Bodak Yellow rapper accused Tasha of spreading vicious lies about her on her YouTube show.

Cardi said Tasha did this to increase her ratings which in turn increased her profit. The rapper said the blogger told her viewers that she had an STD, worked as an escort in the past and used hard drugs.

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi denied all the allegations. She said the falsehoods caused her to struggle emotionally and lead to problems with her marriage.

The jury awarded Cardi $1 million in general damages, $250k in medical expenses, $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million to cover her legal bills.

cardi b tasha k pp
Source: MEGA; @UNWINEWITHTASHAK/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement

Tasha filed her appeal to the judgment claiming it was improper. In newly filed documents, she lays out her argument on why she believes a new trial should be granted.

In her filing, Tasha accuses the judge presiding over the trial of improperly allowing for the exclusion of character evidence. The blogger said months before the trial Cardi filed a motion demanding evidence of her alleged gang affiliation not be shown to the jury. She said it was not relevant to the cast at hand.

cardi b
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Tasha opposed Cardi’s request saying the jury should hear about the alleged gang ties “because it is an extremely relevant part of who [Cardi] is.”

“The district court prevented this evidence from coming in,” Tasha said.

No decision has been made on the matter.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cardi hasn’t let the appeal slow down her collections. The rapper has fired off multiple subpoenas to Tasha’s bank to seize any money in her accounts.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.