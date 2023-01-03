'There Were Flames & Sparks': Jaw-Dropping Drone Video Shows Dozens Of Amusement Park Riders Being Rescued Off 400-Foot Ferris Wheel After Power Loss

They were forced to manually rotate the ride known as The Wheel in order to evacuate people from the pods. All 62 individuals were rescued.

A spokesperson for ICON Park said the attraction, which opened in 2015 after three years of construction, "will be reviewed by Florida state ride inspectors before reopening. Updates on opening will be provided on our website and social."

People who stood near the ride captured video of sparks flying that evening while one individual who was with her husband in a pod at the time of the power failure called the experience "nerve-wracking."