'There Were Flames & Sparks': Jaw-Dropping Drone Video Shows Dozens Of Amusement Park Riders Being Rescued Off 400-Foot Ferris Wheel After Power Loss
A newly released drone video shows a rescue team safely retrieving dozens of riders off a 400-foot-tall ferris wheel at Orlando's ICON Park after it lost power on New Year's Eve, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The footage released on Tuesday documented crews with the Orange County Fire Rescue bravely climbing up the structure to help.
They were forced to manually rotate the ride known as The Wheel in order to evacuate people from the pods. All 62 individuals were rescued.
A spokesperson for ICON Park said the attraction, which opened in 2015 after three years of construction, "will be reviewed by Florida state ride inspectors before reopening. Updates on opening will be provided on our website and social."
People who stood near the ride captured video of sparks flying that evening while one individual who was with her husband in a pod at the time of the power failure called the experience "nerve-wracking."
"Well, we were about a third of the way, and the lights went out, and it just shut down," rider Robin Baker, the husband, said in an interview with local station WESH 2.
"We [looked] down and there were flames and sparks and smoke coming. I guess the generator blew or something," he speculated.
The evacuation at ICON Park happened months after a 14-year-old boy, Tyre Sampson, tragically fell to his death from the park's Free Fall ride.
The ride's owners later revealed the park would take down the drop tower ride, which has been closed since June.
"After Tyre's tragic death, we learned of improper employee conduct and took immediate action to correct it, including disciplinary action and suspensions. We also promptly provided this information to all investigating parties," Slingshot Group's attorneys wrote in a statement.
"In order to ensure further safety improvements were made, we brought in two outside firms to improve our training, maintenance, and safety practices. We continue to voluntarily share all needed information with FDACS and the Sheriff's Office."
An investigation determined the ride's operators had adjusted the ride to accommodate Sampson, leading the state to seek a $250,000 fine.
More recently, the owners of the Free Fall ride requested a formal administrative hearing to appeal.