14-Year-Old Boy Identified After Falling To His Death From Drop Tower Ride At Orlando's ICON Park

"We can imagine the pain and anguish that his family must be going through so our victim advocates have been in contact with the family and helping them through this difficult ordeal," Mina shared, offering his deepest condolences to all those impacted by the unfathomable loss of Samson.

The Orlando Free Fall attraction opened up three months ago in December 2021 and stands at 430 feet tall, taking up to 30 riders in a slowly spinning gondola to the sky. According to their website, it's the world's tallest freestanding drop tower.

Once the ride reaches the top, "it'll tilt forward 30 degrees and face the ground before free falling nearly 400 feet at speeds reaching over 75 mph," the description reads.