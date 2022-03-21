'Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Cause Of Death Undetermined After Gunshot Wound To Head

Moseley, who portrayed one of Michonne’s zombies in the original AMC series, was found dead near the Hudson Bridge in Stockbridge, Georgia, in January 2022. He was 31.

Following news of his death, Moseley’s sister, Teerea Kimbro, said his loved ones believed he was kidnapped and then killed.

"He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone's eyes," the late actor’s manager said about Moseley’s influence and legacy in a statement. "Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing. He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business."