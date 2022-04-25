Parents Of Tyre Sampson, Who Died After Falling From Amusement Park Ride, Suing ICON Park For $30k+

The parents of Tyre Sampson, the teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in March, have sued for $30k+ in damages, Radar has learned.

On March 24, 14-year-old Tyre passed away after tragically falling off a Free Fall ride at Orlando, Florida’s famous ICON Park. Now, his parents filed suit against ICON park, the Free Fall ride’s owner, the ride’s manufacturer and a construction contractor in court under the state’s Wrongful Death Act.