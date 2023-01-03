Barbara Walters' Daughter Put $3.4 Million Florida Waterfront Condo On The Market After Journalist's Dementia Diagnosis
The late iconic journalist Barbara Walters purchased a Florida waterfront condo in 2014 but her daughter, Jaqueline Dena Guber, listed the $3.4 million pad shortly after her mother transferred ownership of the estate following her dementia diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Walters, who passed away on December 30 at age 93, adopted Guber, 54, in 1968.
Throughout her legendary career, the journalist interviewed dozens of influential figures in pop culture and the political atmosphere before she announced her retirement.
The same year, Walters purchased the $3.4 million Florida condo. Following her dementia diagnosis in April 2016, she transferred ownership of the property to her daughter, but the home did not remain in her control for long.
According to records obtained by The Post, Guber did not retain ownership of her mother's Florida home for very long.
Three months after Walters transferred ownership to her daughter amid her dementia diagnosis, Guber turned around and listed the condo for almost double its sale price at $6.78 million.
The home sat on the market and was removed before being relisted before it finally sold in 2018 for $5.35 million. A source close to the mother and daughter spoke on the daughter's decision to quickly sell off her mother's assets.
"It was supposed to be her place to retreat, but unfortunately her health deteriorated pretty quickly in the last few years and we just knew she would best be accommodated in New York," the insider told The Post on Guber listing the condo.
The sprawling waterfront condo was anything but a small retreat.
The 4,500-square-foot condo featured multiple living spaces, that included a large den and two primary bedrooms. The condo offered expansive views of Florida's blue water and was complete with an upscale, designer-grade kitchen.
The impressive home's kitchen featured a six-burner gas stove, a butler's pantry, two ovens plus a warming drawer, multiple dishwashers, a wine fridge, and marble countertops complete with a waterfall-style grand island perfect for hosting.
The condo was part of the luxurious Moraya Bay residences, which featured sweet amenities for its residents.
A concierge service, a private beach club, full security, and a state-of-the-art fitness center were a few perks that came with owning a space in the sought-after building.
Walters retained her Upper East Side apartment, which overlooked Central Park, that she bought in 1989. The same NYC apartment was where Walters passed away, surrounded by her family, at the end of 2022.