Prince Harry Desperately Sought Help Ahead Of Archie's Birth & Feared He'd Be A 'Bad' Dad Like King Charles III, Royal Drama Reignited As Memoir Looms: Sources

prince harry vowed to be better father than king charles pp
Source: MEGA
Jan. 3 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Prince Harry vowed to be a "better" man and father than his own dad, King Charles III, following the birth of his first child, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned as the royal drama continues with the explosive release of Harry's docuseries on Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, welcomed their baby boy Archie in the early morning of May 6, 2019, with Harry gushing that he was "so incredibly proud of my wife" in a statement at the time.

prince harry vowed to be better father than king charles
Source: MEGA

Insiders said that although he was over the moon about expanding their family, Harry was also in the process of overcoming some of his own insecurities.

"Harry is terrified he will be a failure as a father," a royal insider shared. "He wants to be a better man than what he saw in Prince Charles — but he's not sure he has the strength."

After the arrival of their son, insiders said that Harry had a newfound motivation and was "desperately seeking support to ensure he can be the best father he can be."

"Harry was horrified to learn of his father's comments through his long-suffering mother," the royal insider alleged. "When he learned that Meghan was pregnant, he was filled with joy. But then came the fear that he would inherit the same traits in his parenting."

In episode one of the Netflix docuseries, Harry addressed the scrutiny his late mother faced leading up to and following her separation from then-Prince Charles.

prince harry vowed to be better father than king charles
Source: WPA-Pool / MEGA
"My mom was harassed throughout her life with my dad," Harry vented. "But after they separated, the harassment went to new levels."

"The moment she divorced, the moment she left the institution, then she was by herself," Harry, now a father of two, continued. "She was completely exposed to this."

prince harry vowed to be better father than king charles
Source: News Licensing / MEGA
Harry's troubles with his estranged father are expected to continue following the release of his upcoming memoir, Spare, hitting shelves next week and offering insight on his life in the public eye.

Although the royals reunited to say goodbye to the late Queen Elizabeth following her death, Harry said he doesn't see himself ever returning to his former role within the family.

