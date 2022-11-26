'Can't Stand Being Away From Him': Princess Diana's Love Letters To Charles Reveal Her Devotion To Their Marriage Before He Wed Queen Camilla
Princess Diana's devotion to her husband, Prince Charles, was evident in love letters that she sent to relatives early on in their marriage, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
One of the letters written in August 1984 depicted a happier era in Diana's life — at which time she was a new mom to young William with son Harry on the way.
"I can't stand being away from him," a 23-year-old Diana penned, venting about being apart from her spouse during his fishing trip.
She later expressed her excitement after hearing an update from Charles.
"Charles telephoned me to say he was mad to be away from W [William] and I," she wrote. "He is returning here tonight, which was a wonderful surprise."
Charles mirrored her adoration in a 1983 letter, in which he gushed over the way she handled the spotlight during their tour of Australia.
"Diana has done wonderfully and has won everyone's heart," he wrote.
The letters were published in London's Daily Mirror, making headlines in 1999 just two years after Diana tragically died in a tragic August 1997 car crash.
Sources close to the royal family speculated they were released to the public to "increase Charles' popularity."
"The letters refer to a brief period in the royal marriage before it deteriorated into a squalid battle," claimed royal expert Harold Brooks in a statement to GLOBE.
"What followed [after the letter] was a nightmare for Diana," he continued. "Charles broke her heart by cheating with Camilla. Diana would turn in her grave if she could see these letters being touted now as the way it really was for her and Charles."
Diana famously admitted her marriage felt "crowded" at times in an interview prior to her death, noting there were "three of us."
Charles went on to marry Camilla in April 2005.
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022, the former Prince of Wales became King Charles III, naming Camilla as his Queen Consort in a public address.
After assuming his new role, sources told RadarOnline.com exclusively that "massive changes" will be made within the palace over the next few months and will be "much larger than anything seen in the last 70 years."