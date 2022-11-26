'Can't Stand Being Away From Him': Princess Diana's Love Letters To Charles Reveal Her Devotion To Their Marriage Before He Wed Queen Camilla

Princess Diana's devotion to her husband, Prince Charles, was evident in love letters that she sent to relatives early on in their marriage, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

One of the letters written in August 1984 depicted a happier era in Diana's life — at which time she was a new mom to young William with son Harry on the way.

"I can't stand being away from him," a 23-year-old Diana penned, venting about being apart from her spouse during his fishing trip.