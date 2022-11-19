'Don't Treat Me Like An Idiot': Princess Diana's Icy Exchange With Prince Charles Revealed As His Romance With Camilla Blossomed Before Ascension To Throne

"Camilla said something really unusual. 'Well, it's all right for you Diana, you've got two wonderful boys," claimed Wharfe.

Secret tapes Diana made with a speech coach revealed just how tumultuous their relationship had become prior to their split.

It seems Prince Philip was keen on turning a blind eye to the strife Charles' relationship with Parker-Bowles was causing Diana as she vented, "My father-in-law said to my husband, 'If your marriage doesn't work you can always go back to her after five years.'"

Diana famously said during a TV interview that there were "three of us in this marriage."