'Don't Treat Me Like An Idiot': Princess Diana's Icy Exchange With Prince Charles Revealed As His Romance With Camilla Blossomed Before Ascension To Throne
King Charles III had a complicated marriage with the late Princess Diana after Camilla Parker-Bowles came back into the picture.
Charles and Diana were together for 11 years and split in 1992. By 1996, the pair took their separation one step further and became officially divorced.
As the turmoil reached a boiling point, Diana confided in her bodyguard Ken Wharfe about how the love triangle was breaking her heart and leaving her distressed.
He claimed Diana once confronted Charles in front of Camilla to confirm she was aware of their blossoming romance, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
"I know what's going on. I understand that so don't treat me like an idiot," she said.
"Camilla said something really unusual. 'Well, it's all right for you Diana, you've got two wonderful boys," claimed Wharfe.
Secret tapes Diana made with a speech coach revealed just how tumultuous their relationship had become prior to their split.
It seems Prince Philip was keen on turning a blind eye to the strife Charles' relationship with Parker-Bowles was causing Diana as she vented, "My father-in-law said to my husband, 'If your marriage doesn't work you can always go back to her after five years.'"
Diana famously said during a TV interview that there were "three of us in this marriage."
Due to the stress of her life, Diana was also sadly driven to bulimia, which she confirmed during the 1995 interview.
"I had bulimia for a number of years. And that's like a secret disease," she shared about her private battle.
Despite her struggles, Diana focused on her well-being, royal duties and raising her two boys before she tragically died in a car crash in August 1997.
Charles went on to marry Camilla years later in April 2005.
Although Diana's sons, William and Harry, have gone on to live separate lives in recent years, they gathered to unveil a statue of their mother at Kensington Gardens in July 2021 and also both paid their respects at Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
Upon Charles' ascension to the throne, the new sovereign named Camilla his queen consort, bestowing the title upon his wife in a televised speech.