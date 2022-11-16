'The Most Sane': Princess Diana's Ex-Staffer Defends Her Mental Health, Accuses King Charles III Of Smear Campaign

Speaking on The Scandal Mongers podcast with Phil Craig, Jephson insinuated that Charles' staff was behind the narrative, smearing Diana's mental strength to protect the now King, whose affair with Camilla Parker Bowles was an "open secret" within the “establishment.”

“This is not just some casual gossip, it was a systematic campaign. Okay, it was a long time ago, but … the man they were supporting is now our king and these things should not be buried, they should not be conveniently pushed to one side," Jephson said.

“They happened, in theory, they could happen again, and certainly they shouldn’t pass without censure.”