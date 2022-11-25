Princess Diana 'Was Expecting Dodi's Child' When She Died: Sources
American intelligence agents used "spy in the sky" satellites to eavesdrop on Princess Diana's love affair with Dodi Al Fayed — and top-secret tapes they made prove she was pregnant when she died. That's the shocking claim of Mohamed Al Fayed — the billionaire father of Diana's lover Dodi — who believed their deaths were no accident, but brutal murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
And he vowed to get his hands on those tapes to prove it. "The truth will come out one day," Al Fayed said. "Evidence will show she was having a child by my son. I believe Diana and Dodi were murdered because she was expecting a baby with a Muslim."
In all, there were 119 classified documents and tapes, detailing the intimate details of Di's love affair with Dodi, stored in a climate-controlled vault at Fort Meade, the top-secret headquarters of the National Security Agency, outside Washington, D.C., said Fayed's investigatiors.
Al Fayed demanded NSA turn over the tapes to the new British Royal Coroner Dr. Michael Burgess, who will be conducting an inquest into Diana's death. The NSA — which sometimes works with British and French intelligence agencies — monitored Di and Dodi from a base at Menwith Hill in Northern England during July and August 1997, just before they both perished in the horrific car wreck in Paris on August 31, sources said.
Ultra-rich Al Fayed's head of security, John McNamara, has asked U.S. government officials to release the tapes under the Freedom of Information Act.
"NSA might pass the transcripts to the British coroner for use as evidence at the inquest on Diana," Al Fayed's friend explained. "Dr. Burgess is not scheduling the inquest until next year, so there is ample time to have them released."
Fayed, a London-based business mogul, believed Diana was also marked for death because unscrupulous arms dealers were losing fortunes because of her worldwide campaign against landmines — and wanted to eliminate her.
But more than anything, the U.S. was keeping an eye on 36-year-old Diana, who had divorce then-Prince Charles two years earlier, to help the British government and the Royal Family avoid embarrassment, said a friend of Al Fayed.
"They were planning to marry, and Dodi had bought her an engagement ring which the tapes will reveal," a friend claimed. "They also contain highly sensitive conversations giving her opinion of her former father-in-law, Prince Philip, and details of her previous details of her previous affair with Major James Hewitt," the pal added.
An autopsy should have determined whether Diana was pregnant at the time of her death. But Al Fayed maintained that vital organs, which would have proved his case, were removed from her body at a Paris hospital soon after the incident.
Al Fayed's friend: "They're the only way left to prove that Diana was expecting Dodi's child."