'It All Feels Very Repetitive': Royal Family 'Completely Exhausted' With Harry & Meghan's 'Stream Of Misinformation'

The royal family has grown “completely exhausted” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s continual “stream of misinformation” in recent weeks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The revelation comes as Prince Harry begins a media blitz to promote his upcoming tell-all memoir, Spare, which is set to be released on January 10. It also comes in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.