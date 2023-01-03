'It All Feels Very Repetitive': Royal Family 'Completely Exhausted' With Harry & Meghan's 'Stream Of Misinformation'
The royal family has grown “completely exhausted” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s continual “stream of misinformation” in recent weeks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The revelation comes as Prince Harry begins a media blitz to promote his upcoming tell-all memoir, Spare, which is set to be released on January 10. It also comes in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
But while Prince Harry has claimed he would “like to have [his] father and brother back,” his other claim that the royal family “[has] shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile” has only exhausted his father and brother further.
“It all feels very repetitive,” one close friend to the royal family said on Monday, according to Daily Mail. “Harry's constant sniping is rather draining and he knows full well it is highly unlikely they will engage in a tit-for-tat battle of words.”
Another Palace source added that Harry’s claim the royal family has “shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile” is nothing but “unadulterated nonsense.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 38-year-old renegade prince has already filmed at least two sit-down interviews to promote the release of Spare: one with Anderson Cooper for CBS’ 60 Minutes and another with Tom Bradby for ITV.
Snippets of the two interviews, scheduled to be released in full on January 10, indicate a fresh wave of allegations from Harry against the royal family.
In a preview for Harry’s interview with Cooper, the Duke of Sussex once again suggests Buckingham Palace “plants stories” about him and Meghan – something Harry describes as a “betrayal” against him and his wife.
“[Buckingham Palace] will feed or have a conversation with a correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it, they will say they have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment,” Harry claimed.
“But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting,” he continued. “So when we're being told for the last six years: 'We can't put a statement out to protect you,’ but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”
- 'I Would Like My Father & Brother Back': Prince Harry Hopes For Reconciliation With Charles & William Despite Scandalous Tell-All
- Prince Harry Slams Royals For ‘Planting Stories’ As He Trashes Family During Sit-Down With Anderson Cooper To Hawk Memoir ‘Spare’
- King Charles WARNS Prince Harry Not To Criticize Camilla In Tell-All Memoir, 'Any Trashing' Would 'Cross A Red Line'
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources familiar with Harry’s upcoming memoir revealed that while the Duke of Sussex is “tough on [Prince] William in particular,” King Charles “comes out of it better than expected.”
“Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the Royal Family is expecting,” the source said over the weekend. “Everything is laid bare.”
“Charles comes out of it better than I expected, but it's tough on William in particular,” they added, “and even Kate [Middleton] gets a bit of a broadside.”
“There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can't see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this.”