Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Prince Harry

King Charles WARNS Prince Harry Not To Criticize Camilla In Tell-All Memoir, 'Any Trashing' Would 'Cross A Red Line'

King Charles Warns Prince Harry Not To 'Trash' Camilla In New Memoir
Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 2 2023, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

King Charles reportedly warned Prince Harry not to criticize Queen Camilla in the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming tell-all memoir, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The development comes one week before Harry’s memoir, titled Spare, is set to hit bookshelves on January 10.

Article continues below advertisement
King Charles Warns Prince Harry Not To 'Trash' Camilla In New Memoir
Source: Mega

News of King Charles’ warning to his 38-year-old renegade prince son also comes just days after Harry and Meghan Markle caused controversy amongst the royal family for their surprising tell-all Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

According to Daily Mail, the king warned Harry that tarnishing Camilla’s reputation would cross a “red line” – something Harry seemingly kept in mind because both King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla reportedly “come out” of the memoir “better than expected.”

“Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the Royal Family is expecting,” one source with knowledge of Spare said over the weekend. “Everything is laid bare.”

“Charles comes out of it better than I expected, but it's tough on William in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside,” the source added.

Article continues below advertisement
King Charles Warns Prince Harry Not To 'Trash' Camilla In New Memoir
Source: Mega

The source further indicated Harry’s memoir will be “tough on William” in particular, and the brothers’ relationship already “hangs by a thread” ahead of Spare’s publication next week.

“Things are hanging by a thread as it is after the past few months,” they said, “and from the sounds of it Harry's memoir is unlikely to help.”

Harry is expected to express his lingering “bitterness and feelings of unfairness” that resulted from William’s birthright of being heir to the monarchy, and Harry’s feelings of “playing second fiddle to older William.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry already expressed some of these concerns in Harry & Meghan when he claimed William “screamed” at him in January 2020 when the royal family formed a plan for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step away from their royal duties and roles within the Firm.

Article continues below advertisement
King Charles Warns Prince Harry Not To 'Trash' Camilla In New Memoir
Source: Mega

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren't true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in," Harry said in Volume II of the Netflix docuseries.

"The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother,” he added.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.