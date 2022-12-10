'Harry & Meghan Are Truly Cheap': Duke And Duchess Of Sussex's Netflix Doc Draws Mixed Emotions From Viewers

The documentary revealed a humble beginning for the couple that resembled a very relatable story of modern-day romance. Markle, 41, captured the attention of Prince Harry, 38, after a mutual friend posted a Snapchat photo of her to their Instagram.

What was shown next over the course of three episodes garnered a mix of reactions — as some viewers sympathized with the couple that presented a down-to-earth demeanor as they walked through their relationship's timeline on-screen.

Many critics, however, viewed the Duke and Duchess discussing Prince William and Kate Middleton as a low blow for ratings.

"I love my family — we fall out, we get cross, we have disputes, but never in a million years would I make a multi-part documentary slagging them off for cash," tweeted a self-described British commentator. "Harry & Meghan are truly cheap."

The self-proclaimed Royalist continued his Twitter rant on the couple's "PR stunts," while other viewers criticized the Crown being mocked.