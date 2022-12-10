'Harry & Meghan Are Truly Cheap': Duke And Duchess Of Sussex's Netflix Doc Draws Mixed Emotions From Viewers
The highly anticipated Netflix documentary from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has left watchers with mixed emotions. After the release of its first three episodes, viewers flooded social media with scathing reviews about the controversial documentary that included criticism from royalists and Megxit supports alike, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Netflix's Harry & Meghan aimed to have the Duke and Duchess revisit their courtship and share their story in their own words. After the release of Volume I on December 8, viewers have not held back their opinions of the six-part series so far.
The documentary revealed a humble beginning for the couple that resembled a very relatable story of modern-day romance. Markle, 41, captured the attention of Prince Harry, 38, after a mutual friend posted a Snapchat photo of her to their Instagram.
What was shown next over the course of three episodes garnered a mix of reactions — as some viewers sympathized with the couple that presented a down-to-earth demeanor as they walked through their relationship's timeline on-screen.
Many critics, however, viewed the Duke and Duchess discussing Prince William and Kate Middleton as a low blow for ratings.
"I love my family — we fall out, we get cross, we have disputes, but never in a million years would I make a multi-part documentary slagging them off for cash," tweeted a self-described British commentator. "Harry & Meghan are truly cheap."
The self-proclaimed Royalist continued his Twitter rant on the couple's "PR stunts," while other viewers criticized the Crown being mocked.
"I wasn't going to post anything about the docuseries but this video is quite significant and proves how much Harry enables Meghan," another Twitter user wrote along with an attached clip from the series. "He's sitting there looking extremely uncomfortable with the way that she's mocking his family and the institution that she exploits but says nothing."
The clip the tweeter referred to came from a moment where "Haz" recalled Meghan meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time. Meghan demonstrated her naivety of how to curtsey with an exaggerated gesture — to which Prince Harry smirked at.
Another viewer echoed outrage and tweeted about not wanting King Charles III to "stay quiet & remain 'neutral' on this." The tweet went on to claim that Prince Harry "attacked the institution my Queen dedicated her life to serving."
Other viewers tweeted responses that gave an entirely different point of view as if they watched an entirely different documentary.
"I love how Meghan and Harry CLEARED Thomas Markle and Samantha Markle on #HarryandMeghanNetflix," read one supportive tweet.
"Harry & Meghan have told this story fairly & they have done it with compassion towards all members of their family, compassion they were never shown," wrote another user.
An interesting criticism that was seen in the commentary was neither directed at the Duke and Duchess nor other Royal family members mentioned in the series — but to the viewing public and UK parliament in general.
"I’m sorry England, but your whole government having meetings and giving interviews about Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show is so embarrassing," commented one Twitter user.
Another simply asked, "Hello I have a question. If you don't like Harry and Meghan why are you watching them on Netflix??"
The next and final three episodes are scheduled to hit Netflix to stream on December 15.