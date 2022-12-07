Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Feel Vindicated’ After Palace Racism Incident Involving Lady Susan Hussey, King Charles Scrambling To Fix PR Mess

It was supposed to be an evening of uplift. Queen Camilla had gathered 300 guests at Buckingham Palace Nov. 29 to address what she called a “global pandemic of violence against women.” Guest Ngozi Fulani was there representing her London-based charity, Sistah Space, when she was approached by Lady Susan Hussey, a confidante of the late Queen and Prince William’s godmother.

As Ngozi, who is a Black woman born in England of Caribbean immigrants, later recounted, the 83-year-old hectored her, asking where she was REALLY from, at one point countering, “No, but what nationality are you?”