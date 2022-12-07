''Narcissistic Jerks': Megyn Kelly Rips Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Netflix Project
Megyn Kelly doubled down on her detest for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their Netflix series trailer dropped, calling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "narcissistic jerks," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly, 52, unleashed on Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, on an episode of her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show.
Kelly used air quotes to describe the series because she was hesitant to call it a documentary. She later called the couple "Kardashian part two."
Kelly then quoted a clip from the trailer where Markle said "everything changed" after becoming a member of the Royal family.
"Everything changed, just in a snap, everything changed. What could it have been?" Kelly mocked the Duchess of Sussex.
"What could it have been? Could it have been you guys being narcissistic jerks at every turn?" the conservative host continued. "Bullying members of the palace, complaining constantly if not every piece of press was complimentary enough of you."
Kelly claimed that Meghan and Harry were "nasty to William and Kate" and reiterated that she "could go on" in her list manner of grievances towards the couple.
Kelly's then turned to her guest Michael Knowles.
"There's a reason the press turned on her," Kelly told Knowles. "That has nothing to do with, as the clip says, hatred and race."
Knowles responded to Kelly and said that he didn't understand the "object of whining" and that racism was the "most laughable" part of Meghan's "international self-pity party."
"If you looked at Meghan Markle, you would have no idea she was Black," Knowles told Kelly. "I'm significantly darker than Meghan Markle, my Sicilian family is significantly darker. That one always seems so preposterous."
Knowles and Kelly then accused Meghan of "going prince hunting."
"That's her pain and suffering, that she lost her voice," Kelly told Knowles. "What did you think was going to happen? When you thought of marrying a prince, you only thought about the castle."