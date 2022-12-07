''Narcissistic Jerks': Megyn Kelly Rips Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Netflix Project

Kelly then quoted a clip from the trailer where Markle said "everything changed" after becoming a member of the Royal family.

"Everything changed, just in a snap, everything changed. What could it have been?" Kelly mocked the Duchess of Sussex.

"What could it have been? Could it have been you guys being narcissistic jerks at every turn?" the conservative host continued. "Bullying members of the palace, complaining constantly if not every piece of press was complimentary enough of you."

Kelly claimed that Meghan and Harry were "nasty to William and Kate" and reiterated that she "could go on" in her list manner of grievances towards the couple.

Kelly's then turned to her guest Michael Knowles.