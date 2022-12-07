Ex-Royal Staffer Livid Over Netflix 'Making Up' Scenes Of Harry & Meghan Being Hounded In Dramatic Trailer
A former royal staffer is outraged at Netflix, accusing the streaming giant and production company of "making up" scenes about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being hounded by the press to use in their explosive docuseries, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
"[Meghan] never confronted scenes where she was mobbed because we did so much to protect her ... so they've had to make them up," the ex-employee told The Times.
In the action-packed trailer, it appears to show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being bombarded by a gaggle of photographers hungry to grab photos of the royal couple.
Eagle-eyed watchers have since noticed that some of the clips in the first and second trailer actually come from a Harry Potter premiere back in 2011 and from when Katie Price previously arrived at court in Crawley.
"In the Netflix trailer it's implied the photographers, including me, were trying to get a shot of the royal couple — but that's nonsense," The Sun photographer Doug Seeburg told the newspaper, noting he never saw Meghan or Harry at the HP event.
Meanwhile, a source close to the parents of two have defended using stock footage, noting it's a "standard practice."
"You use stock images to tell a story. It's not meant to be literal in a trailer," the insider told The Daily Telegraph.
Drama over the stock footage kicked off after Robert Jobson, royal editor at the Evening Standard, took to Twitter with his own qualms.
"This photograph used by @Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty," wrote Jobson. "It was taken from a accredited pool at Archbishop Tutu's residence in Cape Town. Only 3 people were in the accredited position. H & M agreed the position. I was there."
Harry & Meghan Volume 1 will premiere with three episodes on December 8, detailing their early days in the royal institution before making the controversial decision to step down from their senior roles.
Volume II is set to be released with three more episodes on December 15.
"There's a hierarchy of the family," Prince Harry said as the couple vowed to share their truth ahead of the release of his bombshell memoir, Spare, in January 2023.
"The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution," Harry continued. "I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself."