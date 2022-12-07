Ex-Royal Staffer Livid Over Netflix 'Making Up' Scenes Of Harry & Meghan Being Hounded In Dramatic Trailer

A former royal staffer is outraged at Netflix, accusing the streaming giant and production company of "making up" scenes about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being hounded by the press to use in their explosive docuseries, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

"[Meghan] never confronted scenes where she was mobbed because we did so much to protect her ... so they've had to make them up," the ex-employee told The Times.