'Self-Obsessed Narcissism': Princess Diana's Butler Calls On King Charles III To Strip Harry & Meghan Of Royal Titles Over Netflix Docuseries
Princess Diana's former butler said King Charles III should not tolerate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to speak out against the royal family, suggesting he strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles.
Paul Burrell chatted with Piers Morgan on Talk TV last night, RadarOnline.com can confirm, revealing his thoughts about the couple's explosive six-episode Netflix docuseries which explores the days of their early courtship and the challenges that led up to Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from their full-time senior roles.
Volume I is set to be released on December 8 and Volume II will follow on December 15.
Burrell, who worked with Diana for 10 years, said the series "all smacks of self-obsessed narcissism," claiming that Harry's late mother would have praised him for "protecting his family" but "she wouldn't have applauded what he is doing now. The commercialism around it."
As a result, he said they should "absolutely" face consequences from King Charles III.
"They don't want to be members of the royal family, so why should they trade on royal titles?" Burrell said, also addressing Harry's strained relationship with his elder brother.
"She always thought it was Harry's job to be William's wingman," the A Royal Duty author added. "To be there for him on his path to monarchy."
Contributor Paula Rhone-Adrien stated it was clear that Harry and Meghan are "hurting," noting that hearing them out is the only way to move forward.
As fans anticipate the release of Harry & Meghan on Netflix, insiders told RadarOnline.com that "Charles is shutting out Prince Harry" due to the January release of his memoir, Spare, which could offer up even more bombshells.
Sources said the two had been attempting to reconcile but the book was furthering the divide, claiming it could cost Harry his role as one of Charles' five "counselors of state."
"Charles thinks it makes no sense whatsoever to have Prince Harry as one of his five counselors of state when he's never in the U.K.," claimed an insider. "After being thrown under the bus by his son and Meghan with their tell-alls, he feels it's important for the five who are the most loyal and dedicated to the Palace to have those spots."