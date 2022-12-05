Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Lose ANOTHER Team Member As Head Of Audio Steps Down From Duchess Of Sussex's Podcast

"Ms. Dayani was brought on during their parental leave to move the company and its projects forward. She has continued to shape its vision and future successfully," a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex, 38, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, said.

"Her transition was mutually planned, with intent for the Duke and Duchess to now take full lead of their company," the statement continued, noting there will be no replacement for the position after her amicable exit. "Ms. Dayani is fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends."

It's now claimed that Serena Regan will take over for Sananès, RadarOnline.com has discovered, as the royal family anticipates a media frenzy with the release of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series this month and his forthcoming memoir, Spare, in January 2023.