'Here We Go Again': Royal Family IGNORES Turmoil Over Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Docuseries
The Royal Family is planning to stay mum and ignore the turmoil when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com has learned.
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are said to be "wearied" by the constant explosive revelations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leading to a sense of "here we go again" in the palace.
Insiders claim there is "mounting frustration and exhaustion" because they want the lingering tension with Harry and Meghan to come to an end, alleging they are opting for a "business as usual approach" this time around with the hopes it will eventually blow over after the Netflix series airs and his forthcoming memoir, Spare, becomes old news.
"We are not going to be blown off course by squalls from across the Atlantic," the royal source told Daily Mail.
In a teaser for Harry & Meghan, which is set to premiere with Volume I on Thursday, December 8, the youngest son of late Princess Diana dished about the brood's hierarchy.
"You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories," said the 38-year-old as a journalist added "there was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas."
Harry detailed the "pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution," revealing he was "terrified" for his loved ones and didn't "want history to repeat itself."
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Volume II will be released on December 15.
The six-episode docuseries will feature commentary from friends and family as well as historians, exploring the days of their "early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."
Despite the cease-fire at the moment, RadarOnline.com has learned that if Harry takes aim at Camilla in his upcoming memoir, King Charles III has reportedly promised to "ban" his son from his coronation next year in May 2023.
"The very title [Spare] demonstrates yet another confrontational attack on the family after claiming a desire for privacy," said a royal insider. "Palace lawyers will undoubtedly be on standby in the new year waiting to see what is in it."