Cardi B’s Best Friend, Alleged ‘Godmother’ Of Violent Street Gang, Pleads With Judge To Remove Curfew To Allow Her To Work As Influencer

Brim said she gave birth to her first child in March 2020 and was a single mother. She said explained that her income came from work as an “influencer.”

Cardi’s friend said she needed to participate in photoshoots for products but was not able to given the restrictions.

“She has lost income because of her inability to adjust to last-minute changes in scheduling,” her attorney wrote. “Now that her son is older and spent the first year of his life outside of the presence of other children, she would very much like for him to be able to socialize with other children, which is virtually impossible given the restrictions of her house arrest.”