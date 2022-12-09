'Vulgar, Tasteless And Rude': Cardi B Fights Blogger Tasha K’s Attempt To Have $4 Million Judgment Thrown Out
Cardi B has demanded the $3.8 million judgment she was awarded against blogger Tasha K NOT be overturned, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cardi and her legal team have laid out their argument on why Tasha’s appeal should be denied.
As we previously reported, earlier this year, Cardi was awarded millions after a Georgia jury found Tasha liable for defamation.
The Bodak Yellow rapper accused Tasha of spreading vicious lies about her online.
In court, Cardi told the judge that the blogger posted videos accusing her of having an STD, having worked as an escort in the past and that she enjoyed using hard drugs.
Cardi denied all the allegations. On the stand, the entertainer was overcome with emotions as she described how the lies affected her personal life.
At one point, Cardi submitted medical records that proved she did not have Herpes. The judge ended up awarding Cardi $1 million in general damages, $250k in medical expenses, $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million to cover her legal bills.
Tasha quickly filed an appeal of the judgment claiming it was improper. Now, Cardi has gone to court to oppose the blogger.
In newly filed court documents, the musician accused the blogger of being in the business of “spreading salacious rumors about celebrities for profit.” She said the evidence showed Tasha began targeting her in 2018.
Cardi said Tasha knew talking about the lies would increase her ratings. “They admitted that their targeted attacks were intended to irritate her and to make people laugh at her and to cause her embarrassment and humiliation,” her lawyer wrote.
The motion said Tasha’s actions were not only vulgar, tasteless and rude. Cardi said the unrelenting and self-described “campaign” was motivated by greed and spite and was so abusive and obscene that any reasonable person would find that [Cardi’s] intense feelings of humiliation, embarrassment, shame, and outrage were the natural result of” Tasha’s actions."
Cardi said the jury made the right decision and wants the judgment to stand.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, as Tasha appeals the decision, Cardi has started the process of collecting the millions she is owed.
Cardi fired off multiple subpoenas to Tasha’s bank to seize any money she had. The collection efforts are ongoing.