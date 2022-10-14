Judge Rules Cardi B Can Proceed With Collections Against Blogger Who Owes Her $3 Million For Drug Accusations
A federal judge has ruled that Cardi B can move forward with seizing assets and property owned by blogger Tasha K — to collect on the $3 million the rapper is owed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court has denied a motion brought by Tasha seeking to pause collections until a decision was made in her appeal of the judgment.
Cardi argued that Tasha needed to put up a $3 million bond for the appeal to be considered proper. At a recent hearing, the court agreed with the Bodak Yellow rapper.
The judge ordered that Tasha must post a bond in the amount of $3,863,753.47. He said once the bond is satisfied then the collection efforts by Cardi can be stayed.
Tasha requested a hearing on the matter but the court said it was “unaware” of any rule that said she was entitled to a hearing.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Cardi has been making moves to collect on the massive judgment she won in court against Tasha in January.
In 2019, Cardi sued Tasha over a series of accusations she made on her YouTube channel. The blogger said the rapper had worked as an escort, had an STD, and used hard drugs.
Cardi said all of the accusations were not true. She took the stand to testify about how the videos caused her extreme emotional distress and resulted in problems with her marriage to Offset.
Cardi told the jury she sought out the help of professionals after experiencing depression from the ordeal. The rapper even submitted medical records which proved she did not have Herpes.
The Georgia jury awarded Cardi $1 million in general damages and $250k for medical expenses for a grand total of $1.25 million. They also awarded Cardi $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million for her attorney fees.
Cardi recently fired off subpoenas to JP Morgan Chase bank and Google telling both to hold any money they have for Tasha.
Chase said Tasha only had $1k in her accounts with them. Cardi went after Google since they own YouTube and she wants to collect on the money Tasha made from the platform — the same platform she used to defame her.
Tasha has yet to post the $3 million bond.