Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident
Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.
Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face.
"Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he wrote.
More details have been revealed about the bizarre incident. Law enforcement held a press conference saying Renner was on the snow plow rescuing a family member who got stuck in a vehicle in the snow. He allegedly got out of the Snowcat plowing machine to talk to the individual when it began to roll.
The snow machine ran Renner over when he attempted to get back inside of it.
Investigators said they do not believe The Bourne Legacy actor was impaired at the time of the incident, revealing it appeared to be a fluke accident. Eyewitnesses said he lost a ton of blood and was lucky enough to have a doctor for a neighbor who allegedly came over to help before the helicopter arrived.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. His rep revealed he was in critical but stable condition.
"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," his rep said in a statement on Monday.
"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."