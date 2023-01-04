Braunwyn Windham-Burke Sparks Engagement Rumors With Girlfriend Jennifer Spinner After New Year 'Promise'

Could marriage be on the horizon for Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke? The former Bravo celeb shared a since-deleted Instagram post that showed off new bling and a "promise" to girlfriend Jennifer Spinner that quickly sparked engagement rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Windham-Burke, 45, and Spinner, 38, began dating five months ago after the reality tv personality split with her husband of 23 years, Sean Burke.

The couple is now reportedly on the hunt for their "forever home," adding to speculation that they could be ready to exchange nuptials.