Opening up. Braunwyn Windham-Burke came out as a lesbian during an interview with GLAAD on Wednesday, December 2.

“I like women. I’m gay. I’m a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I am a lesbian,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 43, said. “I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

She continued, “I got married very young and I never thought about it. So, to be 42 … I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I was supposed to be. So, for me to be living completely authentically and say, ‘I’m a lesbian. That was who I have always been.’ This isn’t something that is new ‘cause that I think is what a lot of people will think. ‘Oh, suddenly you’re one.’ No, I’ve always known it.”

The Bravo star admitted that she and husband Sean Burke, who have been married for 20 years and share seven kids together, have no plans to separate even though she’s “not attracted to men.”

“We are in unchartered territories,” Windham-Burke said about her marriage. “Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he’s my best friend. He knows the girl I’m dating.”

Hours after coming out, the reality star introduced her girlfriend, Kris, to fans on social media. She shared a selfie via Instagram Stories alongside a rainbow flag and heart emojis. When talking about her new relationship with GLAAD, Windham-Burke said she, her husband and Kris “go to parties together!”

“She came over the other night, hung out with the family, had dinner with us,” she added. “I mean, it’s only as weird as you make it.”