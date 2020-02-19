Vicki Gunvalson quit The Real Housewives of Orange County but her feuds aren’t over!

She’s blasted Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s husband Sean Burke for wearing high heels.

And Braunwyn has fired back, defending her man on social media.

Former RHOC star Vicki snarked about Sean in response to co-star Braunwyn’s recent Instagram photo.

Braunwyn, who is taking over as the big RHOC star for next season, according to Radar sources, shared a photo of her and her husband in which he’s wearing a jacket and pants with red high heels.

“Supporting our kid, supporting the community,” she captioned the shot.

The couple dressed up to attend Tantrums & Tiaras, a drag competition and fundraiser for the San Diego LGBT Community Center.

The Burkes have seven children and in January, Braunwyn announced on social media that their third child, son Jacob, 14, has “decided to give the world of drag a try.”

She’s since proudly posted pictures of Jacob wearing a dress and heels with the word “Fabulous !!!” on top.

But in response to Braunwyn’s new Sean in heels photo, Vicki wrote disapprovingly in a now-deleted Instagram story, “Does anyone else see what is on Sean’s feet?”

Some Braunwyn followers then opined that Sean’s footwear was bizarre, but she responded, “I guess I could use my platform to sell teeth whitening trays, but fundraising for The Center in San Diego, an organization that does 84,000 site visits a year, is way more my thing.”

On Tuesday, Braunwyn, who has shared her recent cosmetic facial work online, added in a video, “So I woke up to a lot of questions from a lot of you [asking] why was my husband wearing heels. We were supporting our son, who recently started showing an interest in drag. And we were on our way to a fundraiser for the LGBT youth center in San Diego and it was Sean’s way of supporting his son and all the other kids that the youth center helps. But more importantly, it was a way to take something that so many people are uncomfortable with and try to normalize it.”

