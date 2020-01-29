Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Braunwyn Flaunts Bikini Body As Bravo Bosses Plan She'll Take Over As Big RHOC Star

Braunwyn Flaunts Bikini Body As Bravo Bosses Plan She'll Take Over As Big RHOC Star

Braunwyn Flaunts Bikini Body As Bravo Bosses Plan She'll Take Over As Big RHOC Star Windham-Burke will share her wild life after Vicki and Tamra quit!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke showed off her bikini body as RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Bravo bigwigs are planning she will be the big star on next season’s The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As Radar’s new photos show, Braunwyn was seen in Miami, Florida with her husband Sean Burke just days before the Super Bowl in the sunny city.

The reality TV star had a blast in her two-piece floral bathing suit, looking tanned and toned.

In the wake of the show’s famous blondes Vicki Gunvalson, 57, and Tamra Judge, 52, quitting over their demotions to friend status and slashed salaries, RHOC needs a new firebrand.

And the execs think wild Braunwyn, 42, fits the bill!

“Braunwyn is going to be the star of the show now,” a source told Radar. “They’ve recruited her friends in the casting pool to build a clique around her.”

According to the insider, “She’s willing to do and share things that the other women of the upper echelon in the OC aren’t willing to share. The producers said her new house is definitely RHOC material.”

Radar exclusively reported that Braunwyn was among the housewives who got contract offers to come back in season 15.

Braunwyn has had a lot of drama in her life, as she recently talked about her open marriage with Sean on the show and to TooFab.

“Occasionally, we’ll have a fun threesome,” Braunwyn said in the shocking interview.

The reality TV star will only allow “hot” girls to join her and Sean in the bedroom, but her husband said it’s more about chemistry than looks, noting, “I don’t know, I think when it’s right, it’s right.”

However, Braunwyn said other men aren’t allowed in their threesomes, shuddering, “Eww! No!”

Also, they can’t have a three-way with a close friend: “that’s a hard and fast rule.”

Braunwyn, the mother of seven kids, also will tell RHOC fans about her cosmetic procedures.

The star recently posted photos of herself with a bandaged face. Braunwyn was accused of getting a facelift, but she explained she underwent non-surgical treatments.

Braunwyn shut the rumor down by tweeting, “I didn’t get a facelift. [I got] Face Tite, minimally invasive and you’re awake. If you’re going to talk s*** get it right at least.”

Before that, Braunwyn had explained her procedures in detail, writing on Instagram with a photo of herself posing with her doctor, “I had BodyTite, Votiva and my hernia repaired, today I’m doing the FaceTite and Morpheus 8, they’re all minimally invasive with almost no down time and will help keep me looking refreshed. I didn’t want to change how I look, I actually like my face, but did want to restore some of the fullness I’ve lost over the years (having babies takes its toll!). Dr Zelken has been my doctor for years so I trust him completely. Can’t wait to show you the after results in a few weeks!”

She’s clearly ready for the RHOC close-up her bosses plan. On Tuesday, outrageous Braunwyn showed off both her body and new face while enjoying a sunny day at the beach.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more!